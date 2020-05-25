Supreme People's Procuratorate receives idol admiration among Chinese netizens

Photo: Screenshot of Weibo video

Chinese entertainer, 21-year-old Wang Junkai, a member of the boy band TFBOYS, was invited to visit and introduce via video the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China (SPP) to netizens at the ongoing two sessions on Sunday, which received idol treatment from netizens since it was first uploaded.The SPP uploaded a video on its official Weibo account Sunday morning where it received 15 million views in a few hours. Later in that afternoon, the hashtag had garnered over 270 million hits.Chinese netizens, including Wang's fans, were drawn to the video by the idol, where they learned more about a less-familiar national institution.In the video, Wang visits several SPP departments, such as the procuratorial history room and the 9th prosecutor's office, which protects juvenile rights.Wang consulted a prosecutor with the 9th office about how juveniles could avoid school bullying, and the prosecutor said to remember the "NOT" principle."N is no. Juveniles need to bravely say no to school bullying. O is off, meaning that they need to leave instantly. And T is talk, which means that they should seek help from adults and talk to parents or teachers," the prosecutor said."My major is law, and dream place is SPP. Following Wang, I explored my ideal workplace in advance! Thank you, Junkai!" said one netizen on Weibo.Another Weibo user thanked Wang for asking about school bullying and the solutions available for juveniles.SPP Procurator-General Zhang Jun will deliver a work report on Monday at the 3rd session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee that opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, China Youth Daily reported.