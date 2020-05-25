Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Hanukkah pancakes
7 Choose
10 Bit of matter
14 Palindromic album by Jeff Lynne's band
15 Caesar's lucky number?
16 Cook, as a casserole
17 Did as told
18 Unagi sushi pieces
20 *Entrance to a sewer
21 *Outdoor board game?
23 Midwives' assistants
24 Funny Fields
26 Little salamander
27 Prickly plant
29 Journalist/activist ___ B. Wells
31 The Hulk's punch
35 Unleash
37 "... you know the rest": Abbr.
39 Outer: Prefix
40 Santa ___
41 Criticize in a tweet, say
44 Up to, in ads
45 Fifth of a nickel
47 "Silly me!"
48 Two-rod antenna
50 Singer who lost her $?
52 Tin Man's liquid
54 Palate cleansers after meals
55 Harvest
57 "Goodnight" girl of song
59 *Narrowly categorize
62 *Whale's opening
63 "Green Eggs and Ham" character
66 Hawaiian or Samoan
68 2014 film about boxer Muhammad
70 Placed on a peg
71 #MeToo ___
72 Mythical fire-breather
73 Clucking mothers
74 Unchangeable
75 Stomach neighborDOWN
1 Hover ominously
2 Actress Jessica
3 Wonder Girl's team
4 *A child might spy through one
5 Word before "guitar" or "fan"
6 "Same"
7 Appliance with racks
8 *Mouth, rudely
9 Spanish diacritic
10 Personal website section
11 "That's a ___ order!"
12 Its panhandle touches Colo.
13 Military cafeteria
19 This answer crosses four of them
22 Camping gear store
25 Dory propeller
26 Western defense grp.
27 With 34-Down, regions that can only be entered ... and a hint to the starred answers
28 Opera singer Fleming
30 Territory of India's capital
32 Behave appropriately
33 One of a clown's pair
34 See 27-Down
36 ___ Thai (stir-fry dish)
38 Jersey's chew
42 *Tax law flaw
43 Sci-fi anomaly
46 Groups of comments
49 *Low-tech camera type
51 A gazillion years: Var.
53 Rap's ___ Kim
56 Quito's range
58 Sports no-nos, slangily
59 White part of an orange
60 "Ah, of course!"
61 Narrow valley
62 Unruly child
64 Common succulent
65 Twin Cities' state: Abbr.
67 Homophone of "air"
69 Bad start?
