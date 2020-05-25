Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Hanukkah pancakes7 Choose10 Bit of matter14 Palindromic album by Jeff Lynne's band15 Caesar's lucky number?16 Cook, as a casserole17 Did as told18 Unagi sushi pieces20 *Entrance to a sewer21 *Outdoor board game?23 Midwives' assistants24 Funny Fields26 Little salamander27 Prickly plant29 Journalist/activist ___ B. Wells31 The Hulk's punch35 Unleash37 "... you know the rest": Abbr.39 Outer: Prefix40 Santa ___41 Criticize in a tweet, say44 Up to, in ads45 Fifth of a nickel47 "Silly me!"48 Two-rod antenna50 Singer who lost her $?52 Tin Man's liquid54 Palate cleansers after meals55 Harvest57 "Goodnight" girl of song59 *Narrowly categorize62 *Whale's opening63 "Green Eggs and Ham" character66 Hawaiian or Samoan68 2014 film about boxer Muhammad70 Placed on a peg71 #MeToo ___72 Mythical fire-breather73 Clucking mothers74 Unchangeable75 Stomach neighbor1 Hover ominously2 Actress Jessica3 Wonder Girl's team4 *A child might spy through one5 Word before "guitar" or "fan"6 "Same"7 Appliance with racks8 *Mouth, rudely9 Spanish diacritic10 Personal website section11 "That's a ___ order!"12 Its panhandle touches Colo.13 Military cafeteria19 This answer crosses four of them22 Camping gear store25 Dory propeller26 Western defense grp.27 With 34-Down, regions that can only be entered ... and a hint to the starred answers28 Opera singer Fleming30 Territory of India's capital32 Behave appropriately33 One of a clown's pair34 See 27-Down36 ___ Thai (stir-fry dish)38 Jersey's chew42 *Tax law flaw43 Sci-fi anomaly46 Groups of comments49 *Low-tech camera type51 A gazillion years: Var.53 Rap's ___ Kim56 Quito's range58 Sports no-nos, slangily59 White part of an orange60 "Ah, of course!"61 Narrow valley62 Unruly child64 Common succulent65 Twin Cities' state: Abbr.67 Homophone of "air"69 Bad start?

Solution