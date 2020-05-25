Crossword for teabreak

Published: 2020/5/25

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Hanukkah pancakes

  7 Choose

 10 Bit of matter

 14 Palindromic album by Jeff Lynne's band

 15 Caesar's lucky number?

 16 Cook, as a casserole

 17 Did as told

 18 Unagi sushi pieces

 20 *Entrance to a sewer

 21 *Outdoor board game?

 23 Midwives' assistants

 24 Funny Fields

 26 Little salamander

 27 Prickly plant

 29 Journalist/activist ___ B. Wells

 31 The Hulk's punch

 35 Unleash

 37 "... you know the rest": Abbr.

 39 Outer: Prefix

 40 Santa ___

 41 Criticize in a tweet, say

 44 Up to, in ads

 45 Fifth of a nickel

 47 "Silly me!"

 48 Two-rod antenna

 50 Singer who lost her $?

 52 Tin Man's liquid

 54 Palate cleansers after meals

 55 Harvest

 57 "Goodnight" girl of song

 59 *Narrowly categorize

 62 *Whale's opening

 63 "Green Eggs and Ham" character

 66 Hawaiian or Samoan

 68 2014 film about boxer Muhammad

 70 Placed on a peg

 71 #MeToo ___

 72 Mythical fire-breather

 73 Clucking mothers

 74 Unchangeable

 75 Stomach neighbor

DOWN

  1 Hover ominously

  2 Actress Jessica

  3 Wonder Girl's team

  4 *A child might spy through one

  5 Word before "guitar" or "fan"

  6 "Same"

  7 Appliance with racks

  8 *Mouth, rudely

  9 Spanish diacritic

 10 Personal website section

 11 "That's a ___ order!"

 12 Its panhandle touches Colo.

 13 Military cafeteria

 19 This answer crosses four of them

 22 Camping gear store

 25 Dory propeller

 26 Western defense grp.

 27 With 34-Down, regions that can only be entered ... and a hint to the starred answers

 28 Opera singer Fleming

 30 Territory of India's capital

 32 Behave appropriately

 33 One of a clown's pair

 34 See 27-Down

 36 ___ Thai (stir-fry dish)

 38 Jersey's chew

 42 *Tax law flaw

 43 Sci-fi anomaly

 46 Groups of comments

 49 *Low-tech camera type

 51 A gazillion years: Var.

 53 Rap's ___ Kim

 56 Quito's range

 58 Sports no-nos, slangily

 59 White part of an orange

 60 "Ah, of course!"

 61 Narrow valley

 62 Unruly child

 64 Common succulent

 65 Twin Cities' state: Abbr.

 67 Homophone of "air"

 69 Bad start?

Solution


