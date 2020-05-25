RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Some good luck is heading your way today. This will be a great time to start new ventures or take part in creative endeavours. Make sure you pay close attention to your surroundings or else you will miss out on a major opportunity. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 7, 13, 16.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)It will be important to make connections if you want to get ahead. Today will be a great time to get out and socialize with others. The allies you make will prove indispensable in the weeks to come. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A strange occurrence may throw you for a loop. Taking time out to reflect will help you regain your footing. Make sure you pay close attention to your health. You will be able to prevent a major issue by catching it while it is still small. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)There will be no need to go seeking trouble today as it will find you before too long. Strap yourself in for a tough time. Try your best to stick to small and less risky tasks for the time being. ✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Try to think outside the box when tackling tasks today. By experimenting a bit you may end up finding a better way to handle things. Your financial fortunes are looking up. This will be an excellent time for making long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A few wardrobe changes will give you renewed confidence. Do not hesitate to experiment by mixing and matching a bit. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Things will get a bit tough today, but if you put your grit your teeth and just keep moving forward, you will see things through. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Do not stray away from taking on difficult challenges. Your experiences will only make your stronger. The stars will align for you tonight when it comes to romance. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You may be surprised by how far keeping a positive outlook on life can take you. Your good nature and personality will be infectious, inspiring everyone around you to greater heights. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Love is sure to find you if you go seeking it! It will mean having to take some risks with your heart, but you won't get anywhere if you always play it safe. A shopping trip is sure to prove fruitful if you head out tonight. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Don't let your career completely rely on past successes. You will have to keep pushing yourself to continue learning more if you want to stay competitive. Dig deep and you will discover hidden strengths. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You may feel you are running on empty today. Fortunately, you have deeper resources than you are aware of. You will have to act quickly if want to capitalize on a major opportunity. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Things will have a way of piling up before you know it if you are not proactive. Do not hesitate to put in some overtime at work so you can finish all the tasks that you've started. ✭✭✭