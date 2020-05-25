Learning Chinese

(shǒuhuán)A: There is a kind of technology in which you wear a wristband and it can monitor your body temperature in real time.有种高科技,佩戴一个手环,就能实现体温实时监测。(yǒuzhǒnɡ ɡāokējì, pèidài yíɡès hǒuhuán, jiùnénɡ shíxiàn tǐwēn shíshí jiāncè.)B: It is so cutting-edge.这么先进啊。(zhème xiānjìn a.)A: Wristbands will be gradually promoted in five districts of Beijing. Students, faculty and staff who return to schools will wear such smart devices to carry out temperature monitoring pilot work.手环将在北京五个区逐步推广。学生以及返校返岗教职员工,佩戴智能体温计开展智能体温监测试点工作。(shǒuhuán jiānɡzài běijīnɡ wǔɡèqū zhúbù tuīɡuǎnɡ. xuéshēnɡ yǐjí fǎnxiào fǎnɡǎnɡ jiàozhí yuánɡōnɡ, pèidài zhìnénɡ tǐwēnjì kāizhǎn zhìnénɡ tǐwēn jiāncè shìdiǎn ɡōnɡzuò.)B: Then foreign teachers also need to wear wristbands. The wristbands are similar to the ordinary fitness ones. They use button cells, so users don't need to charge them every day, according to media reports.那么外教也需要佩戴手环了。新闻里还提到,手环类似于普通健身手环,由于利用了纽扣电池,所以用户不需要每天充电。(nàme wàijiào yěxūyào pèidài shǒuhuánle. xīnwénlǐ háitídào, shǒuhuán lèisìyú pǔtōnɡ jiànshēn shǒuhuán, yóuyú lìyònɡle niǔkòu diànchí, suǒyǐ yònɡhù bùxūyào měitiān chōnɡdiàn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT