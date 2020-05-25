Foreign investors will not leave China: Mexican Chamber

China's Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao (L) greets Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard with elbow bumps during a welcome ceremony for a flight from China with medical supplies at an international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 12, 2020. A flight from Shanghai to Mexico City arrived late Tuesday, marking the completion of the first phase of a China-Mexico initiative to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, top officials said on Wednesday. Since launching the massive air bridge between the two countries in April, ten flights have brought about 120 tons of medical equipment acquired by Mexico's government from a Chinese firm. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Despite rising concerns that some foreign companies might move their supply chains out of China when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak ebbs, most investors have privately said they have confidence in China's huge market."Given China's population, domestic market consumption, political and social stability, and increasing mature business ecosystems, I don't expect companies will move out their supply chains in the short term," Victor Cadena, vice president of the Mexican Chamber of Commerce in China, said in an interview with the Global Times.As China has shown signs of economic recovery since the coronavirus outbreak, Cadena expects foreign companies are unlikely to move their supply chains away from China.China-Mexico trade has grown, even though foreign imports and exports fell due to the outbreak. According to statistics from China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday, in East China's Fujian Province alone, imports and exports with Mexico during Q1 2020 reached $711 million, a 22.8 percent increase year-on-year.Although China's economy was impacted by global supply chain disruptions, recovery signs have emerged, and it will only be a matter of time before the country gets back on track, Cadena said."China represents one-third of world's economic growth, so it is in interests of everyone worldwide that China's economy recovers as soon as possible and vice versa, as we live in a multilateral economy," Cadena said, adding that China's policies for fostering and welcoming foreign investment have been opening up gradually and continue to improve each year.Cadena is not alone in his confidence in China's economic recovery among foreign investors.Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the Global Times that it was unlikely COVID-19 would create a Chinese market exodus.Most European companies in China are for the local market, which is expected to grow extensively in the coming years, so China's massive market is too important for European companies, Wuttke explained.To generate more foreign investment, the Chinese government will introduce more favorable policies to welcome foreign investment late this year.Vice Minister of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe said at a press conference Sunday that the 2020 edition of the industrial catalog on encouraging foreign investment would be released soon, with more investment fields permitted for overseas businessmen. Major foreign-funded projects on electronic information, new materials, and advanced manufacturing will also be launched this year, Ning said.