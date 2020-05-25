China to further crack down on manipulation of financial market

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court (SPC), delivers a work report of the SPC at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

China has strengthened the effort to crack down on manipulation of financial markets in an effort to prevent and resolve financial risks, according to China's top Chief Justice.The Supreme People's Court of China issued a judicial interpretation to crack down on manipulation of securities and futures markets and insider trading in 2019, as part of moves to protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors, Zhou Qiang, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court said in a work report by the Supreme People's Court at the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday.Zhou said that in 2019, the Supreme People's Court worked with the People's Bank of China, the China Banking Regulatory Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission to promote diversified settlement of financial disputes and protect the legitimate rights and interests of investors in accordance with the law.In terms of protecting the legitimate rights and interests of various market entities, the Court has abolished 103 judicial interpretations and abolished all unequal provisions for private enterprises to ensure equal treatment of state-owned, private and foreign-invested enterprises.