China to ensure humane animal slaughter amid virus control

Photo:VCG

China's animal health authority on Monday published a draft regulation on animal welfare when slaughtering and killing species during epidemic control efforts and is accepting public opinion.Th methods used to slaughter animals deemed infectious and susceptible to disease should cause immediate death based on related laws and regulations, according to the draft regulation by China's Animal Health And Epidemiology Center, which is posted on the center's official website.The draft is a combination of international standards and China's current situation.Slaughtering sick animals and those living among them is vital for epidemic control effortsThe draft calls for basic and humane methods to be used when slaughtering pigs, cows, poultry, and goats.It explains the order for slaughtering animals, which should start with those that are infected or susceptible to disease, followed by those living among them. According to animal welfare practices, younger animals should be slaughtered first.Before slaughtering, animals should drink water. Feeding should not be halted for an extended period.Administrative departments will be required to supervise the slaughtering process.The center will accept public opinions through June 5.