Villagers move to poverty-relief relocation area, embrace better life in Shanxi

Cao Liuren walks in the former site of Zhaojiawa Village in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Villager Cao Liuren watches TV with his wife at home in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Cao Liuren takes photo of the former site of Zhaojiawa Village with his mobile phone in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Villager Cao Liuren walks on the street of the Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 21, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Combo photo shows villager Cao Liuren and his wife posing for a photo in front of their old house in Zhaojiawa Village on June 22, 2017 (top) and in front of their new residence at Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area on May 20, 2020 (bottom) in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Cao Liuren buys vegetables at a supermarket in the Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Cao Liuren weeds for saplings at the former site of Zhaojiawa Village in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2020. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2020 shows the former site of Zhaojiawa Village in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2020 shows the Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Aerial combo photo shows the former site of Zhaojiawa Village taken on June 22, 2017 (top) and the Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area on May 20, 2020 (bottom) in Kelan County of Xinzhou City, north China's Shanxi Province. Zhaojiawa Village was a severely impoverished village located in Lyuliang Mountains with poor production and living conditions. Villager Cao Liuren and his wife used to live in a shabby old house in Zhaojiawa Village, and "getting out of the mountains" was their biggest wish. On Sept. 22, 2017, 21 villagers from 6 households in Zhaojiawa Village, including Cao Liuren, moved to Guanghuiyuan poverty-relief relocation area, a residential community that covers an area of more than 700 mu (about 46.7 hectares) and can accommodate more than 20,000 persons. After the relocation, Cao found a job in a glass wool factory in the county which provides his family with a steady income to make a better life. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)