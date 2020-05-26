Learning Chinese

Chat attackoxygen poisoning氧中毒(yǎnɡzhònɡdú)A: I read a journal on health science, which said that normal people breathing in too much oxygen will cause problems such as oxygen poisoning.我看养生科普说正常人吸氧过多会带来氧中毒等问题。(wǒkàn yǎnɡshēnɡ kēpǔ shuō zhènɡchánɡrén xīyǎnɡ ɡuòduō huì dàilái yǎnɡzhònɡdú děnɡwèntí.)B: I thought the more oxygen, the better.我还以为氧气越多越好。(wǒháiyǐwéi yǎnɡqì yuèduō yuèhǎo.)A: Normal people can get enough oxygen by breathing air. Air contains 21 percent oxygen so you don't need to breath extra oxygen.正常人呼吸空气就足够了,空气中含有21%的氧气,不需要额外吸氧。(zhènɡchánɡrén hūxī kōnɡqì jiùzúɡòule, kōnɡqìzhōnɡ hányǒu bǎifēnzhī èrshíyīde yǎnɡqì,bùxūyào éwài xīyǎnɡ.)B: So, too much oxygen will lead to multiple excessive oxidation reactions in the body？这么说氧气过于充沛将导致身体一系列过强的氧化反应？(zhèmeshuō yǎnɡqì ɡuòyú chōnɡpèi jiānɡdǎozhì shēntǐ yíxìliè ɡuòqiánɡde yǎnɡhuà fǎnyìnɡ?)A: Right, oxygen poisoning is closely related to the length of time for oxygen inhalation.对,而且氧中毒和吸氧时间密切相关。(duì, érqiě yǎnɡzhònɡdú héxīyǎnɡ shíjiān mìqiè xiānɡɡuān.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT