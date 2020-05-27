China's tech edge conquering world's highest peak

Staff members celebrate the summiting of Mount Qomolangma by a Chinese surveying team at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020. A Chinese surveying team reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma on Wednesday morning to conduct a series of surveys on the pinnacle of the planet. The event marked a crucial step in China's mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest peak, which scientists believe will enhance human knowledge of nature and help boost scientific development. After summiting, team members began erecting a survey marker on the snow-covered peak, which measures less than 20 square meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

China has claimed a major phased victory in its latest quest to measure the height of Mt Qomolangma, the world's tallest mountain located on the China-Nepal border, as all of the measurement team's eight brave members successfully mounted the world's highest peak at around 11am on Wednesday. Experts and netizens said that such a great triumph achieved by China with the help of new home-grown technologies have inspired enormous outbursts of pride, at a time when the country has overcome the COVID-19 epidemic through a months-long tough battle and an important political event, the two sessions, will successfully come to a close at the end of this week.The Chinese team set off to reach the summit of Mt Qomolangma from a mountain camp at an altitude of 8,300 meters at around 2:10 am on early Wednesday morning and after nearly nine hours, the team members in red, the color of the Chinese National Flag, managed to ascend to the top of the mountain.

Chinese surveyors pose for a group photo atop Mount Qomolangma on Wednesday. The surveying team reached the summit on Wednesday with the trek being a crucial step in the country's mission to re-measure the height of the world's tallest peak. Photo: Xinhua

The whole process, especially the breathtaking moment of the team reaching the top, was closely followed by millions of viewers via livestreaming service provided by national broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), which was made available thanks to 5G communication technology.Aside from 5G, many of China's homegrown new technology applications, including the BeiDou Satellite Navigation System, have been adopted and ensure the smooth undertaking of the country's latest quest to re-measure the height of Mt Qomolangma.Wang Yongfeng, general commander of the mountain climbing mission even managed to make calls at Base Camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters with team members using the 5G-driven phone terminals on their way up. "The 5G reception is excellent," he said.