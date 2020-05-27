Mutual aid, COVID-19 pandemic control policies reaffirm bilateral bond

Chinese medical expert team arrived at Abuja's Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Nigeria on April 8. Photo: AFP

China and Nigeria have a history of mutual aid which has maintained in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier days of COVID-19 outbreak in China witnessed how some Nigerian people expressed sympathy and support for affected Chinese and sent their wishes for China to recover soon. Zahra Jidda, the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to China, initiated and chaired the non-profit charity Commonwealth Society of Beijing (CSB) to donate 200,000 yuan ($28,461) for Wuhan hospitals fighting the coronavirus, media reported.Alongside expressing emotional support to all medics fighting on the frontline in Wuhan, Zahra Jidda encouraged others to join China's efforts to contain COVID-19. She remained confident in China's capability to survive the outbreak.Partly as reciprocation for Nigeria's firm support to Chinese fight against the virus, China donated $91,000 and protective medical supplies to help Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, combat COVID-19.The Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Lagos in partnership with the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria donated 12,000 face masks, 100 protective clothing, 2,000 forehead thermometers, 2,000 surgical gloves, 1,550 hand sanitizers, and one ventilator in April, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The Chinese embassy in Nigeria has urgently purchased epidemic prevention supplies from China and transferred them to 100 local Nigerian schools on May 15, People's Daily reported.So far, the Chinese government has officially sent two batches of emergency anti-epidemic supplies to Nigeria including medical protective clothing, infrared thermometers, KN95 masks, common medical masks, medical gloves and shoe covers that are in short supply.The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria initiated a campaign calling on its members to shoulder their social responsibilities to help Nigeria overcome the epidemic and tide over the difficulties together.Donations raised will be remitted to the special account of the Nigerian government for its epidemic response, according to media reports.