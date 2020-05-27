Auctioned transaction at Kunming flower market up 2.9 pct

A woman selects a bouquet of flowers on Monday in the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, capital of Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. Asia’s largest fresh cut flower market has seen increasing transactions since its resumption on February 24, when the province lowered its coronavirus emergency response from first-level to third-level. Photo: cnsphotos

A total of 3.49 million stems of flowers were transacted Wednesday via the electronic auction services of the Kunming Dounan Flower Market, Asia's largest fresh cut flower trading market, up 2.9 percent from Tuesday.The data were provided by the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center and the Dounan Flower Electronic Trade Center.As a barometer of China's flower market, the Kunming-based market in southwest China's Yunnan Province saw the trading volume of fresh cut flowers reach 9.23 billion stems in 2019.