Beijing to launch detailed daily virus prevention directive after COVID-19 epidemic

On Friday, community workers in Laoshan Community in West Beijing's Shijingshan district conduct a range of measures like disinfection, checking temperatures and setting up smart monitors to ensure residents' safety as China's capital faces increasing pressure of imported cases from abroad and returnees from other parts of China. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

The medical authority of Beijing published a draft directive on daily virus prevention, which covers 60 scenarios in people's daily life, aiming to lead citizens to make a habit of civilized and healthy lifestyles.The 50-page directive listed prevention requirements covering scenarios such as transporting, dining, shopping, entertainment, business, farming and cultural exchanges, according to a notice posted on the website of Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control on Wednesday.People with fever or symptoms of respiratory tract infectious diseases, and those recently have close contact with the contagious diseases, are not suggested to visit most public places, according to the directive. Also, people with such diseases are not suggested to go to work places.The directive listed seven scenarios that people need to wear masks, such as people with respiratory tract infectious disease and social workers or traffic police who cannot avoid contact with people in short distances. It suggests citizens to bring masks with them all the time if the risk of a situation is unclear.During outdoor activities, people do not need to wear masks.In the articles about bars and nightclubs, the directive demanded visitors to order in advance and register their identity information. "Well behaved in public places," it read.The center would be accepting public opinions on the draft until Sunday.Global Times