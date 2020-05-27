Construction begins on 40 key projects in Tibet's Nyingchi

Workers operate catenary equipment for the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway project on Monday in Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibet’s first electric railway has a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour. More than 20,000 employees have been working on the railway since the end of 2014. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021. Photo: cnsphotos

Construction has begun on 40 key projects in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, authorities said Wednesday.The projects cover a variety of areas, including infrastructure, public services, culture and tourism. The total investment stands at 2.339 billion yuan (327.2 million U.S. dollars). The projects are expected to employ more than 4,800 local farmers and herdsmen, and will increase people's incomes by 234 million yuan.The projects bear great significance as they will bolster the industrial development and improve people's lives in Nyingchi, according to the city's government.Work resumed on 51 key projects previously in Nyingchi.