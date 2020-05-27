China's Ministry of Public Security opposes US move to add its affiliated institution to entity list

The institute is a court and scientific institution, which is in charge of on-site investigations, physical evidence identification and scientific and technological research of major cases in China, which also provides scientific basis for the determination of the facts of a crime and the trial in court, the statement read.



Over the years, it has played an important role in the fight against criminal social equity and justice and has been widely recognized by international counterparts.



The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced on Friday the impending addition of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science and eight Chinese companies to the Entity List for the nine parties being "complicit in human rights violations" in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The move will force these companies to face new restrictions on access to US technology.



Concerning Xinjiang, there is no issue relevant to human rights, ethnicity, and religion but is relevant to anti-terrorism and anti-secessionism, the ministry's statement said, noting that Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs, with zero tolerance of foreign interference.



The US authority ignores the facts and imposes unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities, including the scientific institutions of the courts, in accordance with their domestic laws, seriously infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of relevant Chinese entities, and seriously undermining the efforts of the international community to fight terrorism and extremism, which will only harm others, the ministry noted.





