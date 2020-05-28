Smoking ban should be considered reviewing cadres' performance, promotion: NPC deputy

File Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese National People's Congress deputy (NPC) has suggested civil servants' adherence to a smoking ban should be considered as part of performance and selection assessments during the on-going two sessions, causing concerns.Wu Hao, an NPC deputy, suggested discipline inspection at all levels should factor in a smoking ban. In the cadres' election and promotion, if he/she smokes or not should be considered, Shanghai-based news website thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.Wu quoted a notice that calls on cadres to adhere to a smoking ban in public places, which was jointly released by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council in December 2013. The notice demanded governmental departments establish a comprehensive no-smoking environment.Wu noted that the notice was not practiced well as the rate of civil servants smoking is higher than the public.Media should also be encouraged to supervise how the cadres practice the notice, Wu said.Wu's proposal caused discussion on the internet."If he cannot quit smoking, he would not have the ability to be a cadre," a Sina Weibo user said."Smoking is one's freedom," another suggested.A smoking ban has been a frequent topic among deputies' proposals.Ban Yuxia, another NPC deputy, suggested this year that zones within 100 meters around kindergartens, primary and high schools or other venues related to underage people should ban the sale of cigarettes and alcohol.