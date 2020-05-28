China-S.Korea 'fast-track' helps crucial employees return to work

A video cheering for China in fighting against COVID-19 is played in Gwanghwamun Station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

South Korean companies speak positively on the China-South Korea "fast-track" entry system for crucial employees' return to work, after the system took effect on May 1.The China-South Korea "fast-track" entry system offers convenience for both Chinese and South Korean staff who are badly needed to resume work in the Chinese mainland, SK Innovation and SK Hynix told the Global Times on Wednesday.After going through the required procedure and visa application, staff at SK in South Korea must take three coronavirus tests before resuming work in Chinese plants - one before entering China, one after entering China and the last in the city in China where the SK plant is located.Staff have to follow local governments' epidemic prevention and control rules."As the global economic growth engine, China has made remarkable achievements in recent years. SK has valued the Chinese market greatly for many years. In particular, it has increased investment in semiconductor and power battery sectors in China," the two companies noted.This situation requires South Korean experts and technicians to arrive in China as soon as possible to guarantee the companies' normal production and operation, they told the Global Times."We really appreciate the efforts by both the Chinese and South Korean governments to overcome the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," both companies noted.SK is not the only South Korean company that sent staff to China after the country contained the virus.According to South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 7, a total of 252 employees at LG visited China through the "fast-tack" entry system on May 3 and started work on May 8, Yonhap News Agency reported.Based on the agreement between the two countries, business personnel from South Korea can visit 10 Chinese provinces and cities at present after health and coronavirus tests. Travelers' 14-day COVID-19 quarantine will be shortened to one or two days."On the premise of ensuring the epidemic is under control, the 'fast-track' entry system aims to provide convenience for Chinese and South Korean key personnel who are badly needed for the resumption of work, in order to maintain bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and to keep the industrial chains and supply chains in the two countries stable and unimpeded," Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, told the press on April 30.