China rail sends Serbia aid shipment from Wuhan

Members of Chinese anti-epidemic expert team to Serbia pose for a group photo before leaving for Serbia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, March 21, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Virus prevention supplies packed in 50 shipping containers arrived Tuesday in Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia, after a 17-day trek onboard China Railway Express from Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province.Anti-virus supplies including masks, protective suits, goggles, and other medical equipment weighed 294.42 tons, Wuhan's traffic and transportation bureau reported on its official Weibo account on Thursday.The trains left Wuhan for Belgrade on May 9 and traveled over 10,000 kilometers through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Hungary. The aid shipment arrived one day ahead of schedule.China sent its first medical aid shipment to Serbia in mid-March to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.On March 21, a Chinese medical team with pandemic control experience was dispatched to Belgrade to help with the Balkan state's battle against COVID-19, Xinhua News Agency reported.