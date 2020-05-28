Scenery of Hongshi Gorge in Yuntai Mountain scenic area in Henan

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows the scenery of Hongshi (Red Rock) Gorge in the Yuntai Mountain scenic area in Xiuwu County, central China's Henan Province. The 1.5-kilometer-long Danxia landform gorge features reddish sandstone. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

