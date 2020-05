Veterinarians conduct regular physical examination for animals in Shanghai Zoo

A veterinarian draws blood from a giraffe for physical examination in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A veterinarian draws blood from a crowned crane for physical examination in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Veterinarians conduct health check to a South American Tapir in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A veterinarian conducts health check to a giraffe in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Veterinarians stitch up a wound on an alpaca in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A veterinarian checks the beak of a macaw in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, May 28, 2020. The veterinary hospital of Shanghai Zoo conducted a regular physical examination for animals to protect their health. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)