Regular freight air route on cross-border e-commerce links Changsha, Moscow

A tractor hauls the parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses to the parking apron at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020. An airplane carrying almost 40,000 parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses departed from Changsha to Moscow, Russia on Thursday. This was the maiden flight of the regular freight air route on the cross-border e-commerce to Russia, signifying the operation of such a route in Hunan. Operated three times a week, the route will serve as a direct link between the e-commerce businesses to Russian consumers, which will shorten the delivery time of commodities made in Hunan from previously over 20 days to about 10 days. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Staff put the parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses onto a conveyor belt at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020.

Staff move the parcels from the cross-border e-commerce businesses at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020.

An airplane carrying parcels from the cross-border e-commerce to Russia is seen at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020.

A staff member checks the information of goods at the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 28, 2020.