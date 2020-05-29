Hong Kong web celebrities rally support for security legislation

Photo: Courtesy of Jacky Chung Kit Ko

Hong Kong internet idols like Jacky Chung Kit Ko used slogans and short videos to rally support for the new Hong Kong national security legislation and promote it to local residents: "If you never commit treason, you do not need to be afraid of the legislation," said one slogan.China's top legislature voted on Thursday to adopt a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and law enforcement procedures for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security during the closing of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress.Before the vote, Jacky Chung Kit Ko, president of the KOL Workers Association in Hong Kong, created slogans to rally support for the new legislation, saying that it was everyone's responsibility. Ko gathered 10 online celebrities to produce short videos that featured supportive slogans.Celebrities like Annie Kwok and Chong San participated."We KOL workers are good at network communication, so we created slogans to help promote the legislation to Hong Kong residents through the videos," Ko told the Global Times on Thursday.Ko also said that it's never too late for justice, and the new security legislation is reasonable, lawful, and according to local expectations.On the streets of Hong Kong, Ko encouraged residents to support the legislation. At one point, a few rioters tried to obstruct Ko's efforts."The opposition provoked and even beat us," Ko said and added, "but we showed restraint and treated them politely even though we disagreed with them."Ko exposed the rioters via a YouTube livestream, which helped ward them off."The rioters disturbed Hong Kong's normal social order and made residents live under the shadow of perpetual terrorist activities. The legislation can prevent financial risks and meets the expectations and needs of residents," Ko said.Ko explained that cities worldwide utilize some form of national security legislation to safeguard social stability, and any opposition runs counter to international norms and standards.Ko not only explained the legislation to netizens via daily videos but attended related forums to introduce it."Myself and a group of web celebrities will host an online live forum to explain the policies of the two sessions and the national security law to the public," Ko said, and he also plans to collect suggestions from Hong Kong younger generation and share them with the SAR government.