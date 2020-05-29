Premier Li’s press conference mirrors China’s confidence: Global Times editorial

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets the press after the closing of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

At Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's press conference after the conclusion of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on Thursday, the economy and people's livelihood were the most prominent topics.Li said the international community is now confronted with dual challenges - containing the pandemic while resuming economic and social development. Yet these two tasks contradict each other. He said we need to strike a balance between the two conflicting goals and explore ways forward during the process. The remarks undoubtedly touched upon the common dilemma of national governance in all countries.Although Li responded to many difficulties facing the Chinese economy, reporters were more focused on those hardships China has to deal with in the post-pandemic era. If taking a look at the press conferences of the US leaders, where the main discussions have been about the reasons to reopen the country, one can see how far ahead China is in this regard.Li's press conference highlighted the importance of ensuring stability and maintaining security without downplaying the country's current and future challenges. A major country such as China is destined to be concerned about continuously emerging issues. China has been pragmatic in the past, working hard to resolve problems. Looking back, pragmatism has become China's decisive advantage.This year, China will give priority to employment. Expanding employment is related to economic growth. If people have jobs, the Chinese economy is bound to grow. To expand employment, China must break the existing restrictions. Whoever suppresses employment for the sake of governance regulation or because of their conservative mind-sets will be held accountable by both the people and the higher authorities.There will be difficulties in seeking economic development, but the Chinese government has more methods and initiatives. Most of the Chinese economy's major uncertainties come from abroad. How should China open its door to countries and regions where the COVID-19 epidemic has not yet been tamed? How should we deal with the US provocations? We will have to learn from experience. China must firmly safeguard its interests, weigh its choices and make strategic adjustments.China should be confident. The novel coronavirus has hugely impacted China, yet the country became the fastest one to rein in the epidemic. Foreign forces, which attempt to challenge China, will find it harder to do so. We should not fear Washington's public opinion war. The US may initiate more battlefields against China, but the impact can hardly exceed those of last year and the year before.Li calmly responded to the questions over China's foreign relations. This reflects China's harmony-oriented mind-set and the country's steadily growing confidence. China's way is to do its own things well.We might not know what will happen in the future. But China can take its situation under control and prevent specific details from harming its national interests. In fact, this year's two sessions were a comprehensive show of such ability. Unpretentious as it is, China has always been attacked by Western public opinions. However, China has made more achievements than others have and the Chinese people are surely living an increasingly better life.