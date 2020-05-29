Heilongjiang Province safeguards against food crisis amid COVID-19

Machines harvest soybeans at Wudalianchi Farm in Heihe, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2018. File Photo: Xinhua

Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has implemented innovative agriculture techniques to arouse farmer initiative and overcome difficulties created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while ensuring the country's grain supply, said NPC deputy Wang Jinhui, who also serves as the director for Agriculture and Rural Affairs in the northeastern province.Heilongjiang Province is widely known as the "Granary of China." In 2019, total grain output reached 75 billion kilograms, ranking first nationwide for the ninth consecutive year. The province accounted for one-ninth of the country's total grain output, providing every citizen with over 50 kilograms of grain annually.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) warned that COVID-19 could threaten global food supplies.While speaking during the two sessions, Han Changfu, China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said, "There will not be a food crisis in China."COVID-19 created difficulties in farming preparations as contacts among people were limited due to prevention and control efforts. Heilongjiang Province relied on farming innovation to improve online seed selection, and purchasing and training through streaming platforms to drive mobilization, according to Wang.WeChat groups were created for scientific and technological exchanges in seven categories, including planting, breeding, agricultural machinery, vegetable facilities, and edible fungi. The online resource groups have been popular among farmers throughout the province. WeChat, Douyin, the Agricultural Information Association, and Agricultural Big Data platform have been utilized to prepare for online cultivation online.Wang told the Global Times there are over 9,800 agricultural production enterprises and businesses that participated in online ordering and sales, with roughly 60 percent of farmers ordering agricultural supplies at a lower price than the same period last year, achieving greater cost savings and income.During online training sessions, over 500 experts in scientific research and promotion offered their technical expertise, with 14.9 million people watching the programs and participating in the interactive broadcasts, Wang said.In 2020, Heilongjiang's planting area reached 215.5 million mu (14.37 million hectares), an increase of more than 500,000 mu from 2019. This year's target is to increase grain output by over three percent to 77.5 billion kilograms, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Wang said COVID-19 would not weaken Heilongjiang's confidence in ensuring the country's grain supply.