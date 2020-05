Photos: Guo Wenbin

China sent two new experimental technology satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province early on Saturday.The satellites, G and H, were launched with a Long March-11 orbital carrier rocket at 4:13 am.Satellites G and H will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment, the Global Times learned from China's space authority.The mission marked the 332nd flight of the Long March carrier rocket family.