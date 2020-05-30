US to pay heavily for reckless sanctions aimed at China

Photo: GT

In a recklessly arbitrary move, US President Donald Trump announced his administration would begin eliminating policy exemptions that provide Hong Kong with special privileges.The announcement, as part of new broadsides aimed at China, builds on Trump's bullying tactics that attempt to pin the US government's failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic on China."We will take actions to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China," Trump said during a press conference on China on Friday, May 29.The media briefing started one hour later than the scheduled time as Trump appeared to be busy appeasing domestic anger over a former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with manslaughter in a black man George Floyd's death.Trump administration mainstays, including Mnuchin, Pompeo, O'Brien, Lighthizer, Kudlow, and Navarro, attended Friday's press conference at the White House's Rose Garden. Trump and his entourage exited quickly after his nearly-10-minute-long address, without taking media questions.The announcement will affect a range of agreements the US has with Hong Kong, including its extradition treaty, Trump said, adding the US would also take necessary steps to "sanction PRC in Hong Kong officials" directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong autonomy."We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO)," Trump said, citing what he referred to as China's COVID-19 "cover-up."US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reported to Congress on May 27 that Hong Kong no longer deserves its special status under US law, a move that was believed to pave the way for Washington sanctions.Furthermore, Trump revealed he was instructing his presidential working group on financial markets to study the various practices of Chinese companies listed on US financial markets."Investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to the hidden under risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules," Trump stated.Stock markets across the Pacific were impervious to Trump's latest threats. US stocks ended higher following Trump's address, with China A50 futures also swinging back swiftly to positive territory.

Infographic:GT