Nubian ibexes seen in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel

Nubian ibexes are seen by a road in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Shang Hao)

Nubian ibexes are seen by a road in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Shang Hao)

Nubian ibexes are seen by a road in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Shang Hao)

Nubian ibexes are seen by a road in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Shang Hao)

Nubian ibexes are seen by a road in Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, on May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Shang Hao)