"Meet Vincent van Gogh" exhibition to reopen to public in Lisbon

A visitor takes pictures during the preview of "Meet Vincent van Gogh" exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 29, 2020. The exhibition, which will reopen to the public on June 3 with social distancing and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, is an immersive journey and interactive experience through the life of the famous painter Vincent van Gogh. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

