Epidemic prevention drill conducted to ensure safe return of teachers, students at primary school in Beijing

A teacher simulates a student to get her body temperature remeasured at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers simulate students to enter a restroom at a distance of one meter at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers simulate a class during a drill at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers simulate the students to enter the campus at a distance of one meter at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers simulate the students to disinfect their hands before entering the campus at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers simulate students to get their meals at the Primary School Attached to Peking University in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2020. The Primary School Attached to Peking University conducted a drill simulating the steps of temperature measurement and emergency treatment of abnormal body temperature, so as to ensure teachers and students to return to school in a safe and orderly manner. All non-graduating middle school students and sixth-grade pupils in Beijing will return to schools on June 1, while fourth and fifth-graders of primary schools will be back to classes on June 8. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)