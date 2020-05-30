Social distancing homeless camp set up outside San Francisco City Hall

Tents are pitched using social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a homeless encampment christened Safe Sleeping Village in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, U.S. May 28, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

