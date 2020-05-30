Schools resume classes in Guizhou Province

A student gets her temperature checked in a primary school in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2020. All primary schools in Guizhou Province resume classes. (Photo/China News Service)

Students study in classroom in a primary school in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2020. All primary schools in Guizhou Province resume classes. (Photo/China News Service)

Students learn how to wash their hands correctly at a class in a primary school in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2020. All primary schools in Guizhou Province resume classes. (Photo/China News Service)

Students study in classroom in a primary school in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2020. All primary schools in Guizhou Province resume classes. (Photo/China News Service)

A teacher squeezes disinfecting hand sanitizer for students in a primary school in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 29, 2020. All primary schools in Guizhou Province resume classes. (Photo/China News Service)