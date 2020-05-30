Photo taken on May 29, 2020 shows the new bridge under construction in Genoa, Italy. The new structure replaces the Morandi Bridge, a viaduct that collapsed in the northwest coastal city of Genoa on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

