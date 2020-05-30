Hotan City takes on new look with improved living environment in NW China's Xinjiang

A night view of Yuquan Lake Park is seen in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 28, 2020. Located to the south of the Taklimakan Desert, Hotan City has taken on a new look as the living environment is improved a lot with the modernization of infrastructure. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Children ride bikes at the Yuquan Lake Park in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 28, 2020. Located to the south of the Taklimakan Desert, Hotan City has taken on a new look as the living environment is improved a lot with the modernization of infrastructure. (Xinhua/Sadat)

A girl relaxes at a fountain square in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020. Located to the south of the Taklimakan Desert, Hotan City has taken on a new look as the living environment is improved a lot with the modernization of infrastructure. (Xinhua/Sadat)

A view of Yuquan Lake Park is seen in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 28, 2020. Located to the south of the Taklimakan Desert, Hotan City has taken on a new look as the living environment is improved a lot with the modernization of infrastructure. (Xinhua/Sadat)

People visit the Yuquan Lake Park in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 28, 2020. Located to the south of the Taklimakan Desert, Hotan City has taken on a new look as the living environment is improved a lot with the modernization of infrastructure. (Xinhua/Sadat)

