Brazil registers world's fifth highest death toll from COVID-19

Local residents get COVID-19 test in Brasilia, Brazil, May 26, 2020. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Brazil has the fifth highest death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after registering over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours and raising the total to 27,878, the government said on Friday.According to the country's Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 1,124 deaths were reported, leading Brazil to surpass Spain as the country with the fifth highest number of fatalities, behind the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France.In the last 24 hours, Brazil reached a record milestone for 26,928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide total to 465,166.The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most heavily affected region, with 7,275 deaths and 101,556 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, and Ceara.