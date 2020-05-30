Taiwan authorities harbor terrorists by calling for refuge to HK rioters

File Photo: Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. Photo:Xinhua

After the National People's Congress passed the national security legislation in Hong Kong, the Taiwan authority’s legislative department issued a "declaration" attacking the decision, claiming to "rescue Hong Kong people" and promote relevant "legislation" and administrative measures.This plot seeking to interfere in Hong Kong affairs is doomed to fail and the Taiwan authorities will bear the consequences, warned the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.The Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said Saturday that NPC’s legislation decision aimed to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interest will ensure the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. The “one country, two systems” principle can embark on a course of smooth and far-reaching sail, Ma added.The DPP authorities and some politicians on the island have repeatedly distorted the facts, conflated black with white, and arbitrarily criticized the legislation as the law will cut the backhands of Taiwan and Hong Kong secessionists and their conspiracy ties, Ma said.The so-called declaration and rescue of rioters in Hong Kong by the Taiwan legislature is a blatant refuge to illegal and violent terrorist forces.It further exposed the political nature of their incitement to attack the “one country, two systems” principle by creating trouble in Hong Kong in a bid to seek “Taiwan independence,” Ma said, noting such plot will not succeed and the DPP authorities will bear the consequences.Global Times