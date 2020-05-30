Chinese fans hail Taylor Swift as ‘true queen’ for calling Trump ‘racist’

A scenes from Taylor Swift's video "Look What You Made Me Do" Photo: IC

Chinese fans hailed Taylor Swift as the "true queen" for calling out Trump's "racist" tweets.The American pop icon's tweet came in response to Trump's controversial tweet about the protests that erupted in Minneapolis in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.Swift took to the social media site on Friday and wrote: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."After the tweet went viral, as of Sunday, it has received 1.4 million likes.Several Chinese fans extended their support to Swift on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo and praised her bravery for taking a stand."As Swift's hardcore fan, I feel she is a true queen for speaking out against Trump's incompetence and irresponsibility as a president in leading the country," a net user named "Yuan Yuan" told the Global Times on Sunday."I can't believe a country's top leader actually made such an inciting comment, which will only arouse more anger and violence," she noted. "Isn't the president supposed to speak for the people and bring justice to the country?""I don't understand why such a racist, arrogant, no-political-experience businessman was elected as the POTUS, and Swift spoke our hearts," she added.Swift has over 9.7 million-strong Weibo following.Trump posted a controversial tweet on Friday, threatening to stop protesters in Minneapolis with military force after the city weathered arson and rioting over the police killing of an unarmed African-American named George Floyd.Videos circulating showed Floyd saying he could not breathe as a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to choke Floyd, who was pinned to the ground. Chauvin was fired and arrested on homicide charges.The tweet reads "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"Twitter later flagged his tweet for violating community guidelines as the aforementioned tweet allegedly glorified violence. This was the first for Twitter to take such an action against Trump's tweet, according to CNN.