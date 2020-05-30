People sign petition in support of national security legislation in HK

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/30 15:40:27

People signing a petition in support of the national security legislation pose for a photo at a street stand in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)


 

Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, signs a petition in support of the national security legislation at a street stand in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)


 

Residents sign a petition in support of the national security legislation at a street stand in Hong Kong, south China, May 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus