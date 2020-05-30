Dr. Li Wenliang's wife refutes US push to rename Chinese embassy street after Li

Photo: Li Wenliang

Fu Xuejie, wife of the late doctor Li Wenliang on Saturday dismissed U.S. lawmakers' push to rename the street in front of the Chinese embassy in Washington as "Li Wenliang Plaza", saying she felt "very sad to hear that".Noting that Li had a deep love for his motherland, Fu said in a social media post that no one will be allowed to use Li's name to harm China.Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in central China's Wuhan City and a member of the Communist Party of China, was among the firsts to alarm the novel coronavirus in the country and was unfortunately infected with the virus at work and died on February 7, 2020.