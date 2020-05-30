Wheat colletor's busy day during harvest season

Qin Yinhong harvests wheat in a wheat field in Nanling Village, Zhoukou City of central China's Henan Province, May 29, 2020. Qin Yinhong, 51, a wheat collector from Wuji County of north China's Hebei province, has been doing the work for over 20 years. Every year, he drives his machine harvesting wheat in central China's Henan and north China's Hebei provinces. This year, the harvest starts on May 20. During his working days, Qin gets up at five o'clock in the morning and works until eight or nine in the evening, harvesting about 80 Mu (about 5.33 hectares) wheat fields a day.Photo:Xinhua

