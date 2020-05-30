NYC expected to start phased reopening on June 8, says New York governor

A traffic policeman is seen on Times Sqaure in New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020. New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, is set to enter phase one of the reopening process on June 8, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

People ride bikes past closed stores at Times Sqaure in New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020.

A lady wearing a face mask walks out of a grocery store in Manhattan of New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020.

People shop at a farmer's market in Manhattan of New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020.

Pedestrians pass by a boarded up store during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020.

Pedestrians pass by a boarded up store during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the United States, May 29, 2020.