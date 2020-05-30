Keeping Chinese scholars outside a loss for the US: students, experts

Graduate students take a selfie before the Columbia University Commencement ceremony in New York, the United States, May 22, 2019. Photo:Xinhua



Concern of all students

The White House's announcement to shut the door on Chinese students and scholars will be a loss for the US, experts and students involved said, noting that the policy is based on sacrificing not only the future of the personnel's academic career, but also the scientific research needs of the US itself.US President Donald Trump on Friday local time issued a proclamation, blocking certain Chinese students and scholars who "implement or support China's Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) strategy," from entering the country with F or J visas, according to the White House's website.The detailed list of affected schools was not provided, but the New York Times report indicated schools tied to the Chinese military, as well as those seven "traditional universities with longstanding ties to the military," which include the Beijing Institute of Technology, Harbin Engineering University and Nanjing University of Science and Technology.Sinan is a PhD student in aerospace research in a university among the seven. He told the Global Times on Saturday that his exchange project to a New York state university later this year, using a J1 visa, might have been ruined due to the current situation.This year there are 8,500 students in China that could potentially study abroad on national funding with many going to the US.Sinan has been preparing for his exchange for almost a year now taking language tests, contacting tutors and receiving invitations. Now he is at the last step of being approved by the China Scholarship Council."Chinese students and US research teams have two-sided communication. But the US government's policy is to close the door and shows arrogance," he said.He noted that the policy has affected his academic career. "I spent the effort and time to prepare and I need the international study experience. Also, I will be unable to attend academic conferences and exchanges in the US," he said.Previously, the New York Times quoted officials as saying that the visa cancellation could affect more than 3,000 students.In terms of US' claims of China "stealing" its technology, Sinan refuted that Chinese students could not be exposed to the confidential technology and knowledge in the US. "We go abroad purely out of the purpose to study and progress," he said.Trump ignores academic freedom. He is afraid of China catching up with the US in science and technology and does not recognize China's own research, Sinan said.In this case many Chinese scientists, who have had research achievements in the US, would choose to come back to China, especially those young PhD students with great potential, Sinan said."Globalization and openness is also the general trend of education development, the US government seeks to run in a different direction, this would impact its talent education and research," Xiong Bingqi, a deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times on SaturdayThe US universities, especially the scientific and engineering majors, have big needs for Chinese students for the sake of developing research, Xiong said, suggesting Chinese students affected by the new policy stand up, negotiate with schools and bring forward their voices to protect their own interests.He said that there are now many uncertainties in studying in the US, so many Chinese students choose other destinations in the world to avoid such uncertainties. Meanwhile, some students might consider to return to China, and the country has to think about how to meet the needs of returning high-level talent.The ABC reported that universities and scientific organizations in the US have already expressed opposition as they often depend on the tuition and other costs from Chinese students.The policy against Chinese students is the latest act of the Trump administration further fueling China-US tensions, which has appeared in many aspects such as trade, the COVID-19 pandemic or Hong Kong affairs.Were the US side to adopt measures harming Chinese students' legal rights and interests, it would be stark political persecution, racial discrimination and a grave violation of their human rights, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference on Friday.A consultant offering services to Chinese students who plan to study in the US from the New Oriental Education and Technology Group, said that the uncertainties could impact a larger group of students in China.Chinese students studying in business, humanities and social sciences would also have increasing concerns once the Trump administration's latest efforts to impose limits on Chinese students take effect from June 1, she said."Once the move takes effect, Chinese students of all majors will be concerned. They will wonder: will I be affected by the new visa restriction policy in the future?" the consultant who chose to remain anonymous told the Global Times on Saturday.She added that US colleges and universities, especially private institutions will not support Trump's policies due to economic reasons, suggesting that the Trump administration re-evaluate every possible impact.Meng You, a student in finance from a Shanghai-based finance college, told the Global Times that she has recently given up her plan to study in the US next year and would switch to Australia, Canada or the UK."Today the policy bars students from universities with 'military-backgrounds', tomorrow it may be us… It's very likely I will lose my money without studying anything," she said, adding that personal safety in the US is also a problem as gun violence has been very common and the country shows its inability to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic.Overall, there were 369,548 students from China in undergraduate, graduate, non-degree, and OPT programs in 2018/19 in the US, accounting for 33.7 percent of international students who contributed nearly $15 billion to the US economy in 2018, Aljazeera reported.As of 2019, China has remained the largest source of international students in the US for a decade.