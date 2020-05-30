Cherry industry boosts local economy in Quzhou, Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/30 21:13:48

Workers select harvested cherries at a cherry planting base in Quzhou County, north China's Hebei Province, May 30, 2020. Special farm stay has greatly boosted the local industry and rural tourism.Photo:Xinhua


 

