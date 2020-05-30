Spain to relax restrictions from Monday

People keep social distancing at a beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2020. About 70 percent of Spain's population will enjoy further relaxation on restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 as it enters Phase 2 of its restriction plans on Monday, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said Wednesday. Phase 2 allows commercial centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among other businesses, to open at a limited capacity. Outdoor exercise and access to beaches is also permitted, alongside social distancing guidelines.Photo:Xinhua

People walk on a street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2020. About 70 percent of Spain's population will enjoy further relaxation on restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 as it enters Phase 2 of its restriction plans on Monday, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said Wednesday. Phase 2 allows commercial centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among other businesses, to open at a limited capacity. Outdoor exercise and access to beaches is also permitted, alongside social distancing guidelines. Photo:Xinhua

A cyclist wearing a face mask rides on a street during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2020. About 70 percent of Spain's population will enjoy further relaxation on restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 as it enters Phase 2 of its restriction plans on Monday, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said Wednesday. Phase 2 allows commercial centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among other businesses, to open at a limited capacity. Outdoor exercise and access to beaches is also permitted, alongside social distancing guidelines.Photo:Xinhua

People walk and exercise along a beach while the beach remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2020 About 70 percent of Spain's population will enjoy further relaxation on restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19 as it enters Phase 2 of its restriction plans on Monday, the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said Wednesday. Phase 2 allows commercial centers, restaurants, cinemas and theaters, among other businesses, to open at a limited capacity. Outdoor exercise and access to beaches is also permitted, alongside social distancing guidelines. Photo:Xinhua