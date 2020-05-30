Fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George Floyd

People hold signs and protest during a rally after a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of a handcuffed black man dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked fresh furor in the US over police treatment of African Americans. Photo: AFP

A Minneapolis prosecutor has charged the fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.Chauvin was seen in the footage of an amateur video pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes although the latter had been arrested, handcuffed, and pinned to the ground. The 46-year-old African American later died. Chauvin and three other officers involved in the incident have been sacked.The mayor of Minneapolis imposed a curfew on Friday following several nights of protests in cities across the U.S., including Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Denver, and Washington D.C. over the death of Floyd.The White House was briefly locked down as protesters hit the U.S. capital on Friday night.Here's what we know so far:- Four police officers have been fired due to their involvement in the arrest of Floyd. Chauvin, one of the four, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.- Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday a mandatory nighttime curfew following three nights of protests.- A black CNN reporter was arrested on live television while covering the protests in Minneapolis.- A 19-year-old man was shot dead Friday night in downtown Detroit amid protests.- Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot, and one died amid protests Friday night in Oakland.