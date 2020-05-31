Hundreds of people arrested after protests against police brutality in Los Angeles

Protesters march on a street in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of people were arrested Friday night and early Saturday after protests against police brutality turned violent in downtown Los Angeles. (Xinhua)

Protesters block a freeway in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of people were arrested Friday night and early Saturday after protests against police brutality turned violent in downtown Los Angeles. (Xinhua)

