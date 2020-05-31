RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will have to trust your instincts today as you will have little information to go on when making decisions. Have confidence that your past experiences have prepared you for this moment. Your lucky numbers: 0, 2, 7, 11, 16.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Trouble will come in threes today. If you start to feel overwhelmed, do not hesitate to lean on those around you for support. You will be of no use to anyone if you allow yourself to get stressed out. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The importance of education must not be overlooked. By furthering your knowledge and skills you will be able to make yourself a competitive force at the workplace. Take care when opening your wallet as it will be very easy to go over your budget. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Focus your energies today on furthering your career. It will be important to build a strong portfolio, so don't hesitate to take on challenging tasks. Trouble will arise when it comes to a romantic relationship. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Disappointment is sure to come today if you get your hopes up too much. Make sure you keep your expectations within reason. A major financial matter will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will put yourself in line for a raise by taking on more responsibilities at work. Have faith in your abilities and don't hesitate to try the impossible. Financial opportunities are looking up, but that doesn't mean you can spend like crazy. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You may experience some trouble in paradise today. Open and non-judgemental communication with your partner will be needed to resolve this issue. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It will be very important for you to stay as objective and rational as possible today. Getting feelings involved will only prevent you from seeing what must be done and make an already complicated situation even more troublesome. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although you may be trying to protect yourself, closing off your heart will only make you more miserable. It may be tough, but taking emotional risks will start you on the path to finding true happiness. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Although you may have a full agenda today, do not forget to take some time out to enjoy yourself. If you burn yourself out too early, you won't have the energy you need to cross the finish line. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Today will be a great time to follow your dreams wherever they may lead you. By taking chances you will give yourself the opportunity to discover new things about yourself. Take care when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)The way ahead will be cleared of all obstacles today. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to push your plans forward and get closer to making your ambitions a reality. Lady Luck will walk with you when it comes to creative endeavours. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)The alignment of the stars points to you being lucky in love. Take some time out for a nice romantic night on the town and you will be able to take your love life to an all new level. ✭✭✭