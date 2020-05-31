Puzzle

1 Make a narrow cut in5 Simon of "Mission: Impossible" films9 Some Celts14 Single-consonant car make15 Single-consonant berry16 Strongly suggests17 Communion or confirmation18 *Bette Davis film on AFI's "100 Years...100 Passions" list20 Striped gemstone22 Fare on a stick23 *What the eye's rods are helpful for26 Troy sch.29 Supply-and-demand subj.30 Less self-sufficient32 Category34 "Skip to My ___"36 Bearded mall temp37 *Seemingly silly poetry41 Poke around42 Pub offering43 Dead-bolt insert44 Early photograph47 Baseball stitching49 "That's right"50 *"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer/star55 Hand-played drum56 Popular vodka, informally57 *Mecca for wine lovers62 Windy City paper, with "The"63 The same64 James who sang "Tell Mama"65 Deadly sin that's a hint to the starred answers' "initials"66 ___ and cream cheese67 Thing on a to-do list68 Fishing spool1 ___ wrap2 Mario's brother3 Pet name displayer4 Get hitched5 Omelet-making vessel6 Prefix for "tourism"7 Stares in amazement8 Finally relent9 From the country west of Suriname10 The "A" of UAE11 Veggie burger ingredient?12 Spike with an Oscar13 Ukr., e.g., once19 Double-reed instrument21 Space-saving abbr. in a list24 Small rodent25 Aware of26 Get the suds off27 Nickname that changes an "r" to a "y'28 Fidelity plan, for short31 Astronomers can't directly detect it32 Concave navel33 State birds of Minnesota35 "Queen of the South" channel38 Story with plants, perhaps39 Disney snow queen40 Swerve41 Place for a 59-Down45 ___ colada46 Aerie baby48 Podcast interruptions51 Physicist for whom a battery unit was named52 Michaels of late-night fame53 Muffuletta morsel54 Fortune-teller, in old Greece55 Make muffins, perhaps57 Snatch58 It's near Miss.59 Sow or boar60 UFO passengers61 Talk, talk, talk

Solution