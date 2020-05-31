Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/31 16:33:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Make a narrow cut in

  5 Simon of "Mission: Impossible" films

  9 Some Celts

 14 Single-consonant car make

 15 Single-consonant berry

 16 Strongly suggests

 17 Communion or confirmation

 18 *Bette Davis film on AFI's "100 Years...100 Passions" list

 20 Striped gemstone

 22 Fare on a stick

 23 *What the eye's rods are helpful for

 26 Troy sch.

 29 Supply-and-demand subj.

 30 Less self-sufficient

 32 Category

 34 "Skip to My ___"

 36 Bearded mall temp

 37 *Seemingly silly poetry

 41 Poke around

 42 Pub offering

 43 Dead-bolt insert

 44 Early photograph

 47 Baseball stitching

 49 "That's right"

 50 *"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer/star

 55 Hand-played drum

 56 Popular vodka, informally

 57 *Mecca for wine lovers

 62 Windy City paper, with "The"

 63 The same

 64 James who sang "Tell Mama"

 65 Deadly sin that's a hint to the starred answers' "initials"

 66 ___ and cream cheese

 67 Thing on a to-do list

 68 Fishing spool

DOWN

  1 ___ wrap

  2 Mario's brother

  3 Pet name displayer

  4 Get hitched

  5 Omelet-making vessel

  6 Prefix for "tourism"

  7 Stares in amazement

  8 Finally relent

  9 From the country west of Suriname

 10 The "A" of UAE

 11 Veggie burger ingredient?

 12 Spike with an Oscar

 13 Ukr., e.g., once

 19 Double-reed instrument

 21 Space-saving abbr. in a list

 24 Small rodent

 25 Aware of

 26 Get the suds off

 27 Nickname that changes an "r" to a "y'

 28 Fidelity plan, for short

 31 Astronomers can't directly detect it

 32 Concave navel

 33 State birds of Minnesota

 35 "Queen of the South" channel

 38 Story with plants, perhaps

 39 Disney snow queen

 40 Swerve

 41 Place for a 59-Down

 45 ___ colada

 46 Aerie baby

 48 Podcast interruptions

 51 Physicist for whom a battery unit was named

 52 Michaels of late-night fame

 53 Muffuletta morsel

 54 Fortune-teller, in old Greece

 55 Make muffins, perhaps

 57 Snatch

 58 It's near Miss.

 59 Sow or boar

 60 UFO passengers

 61 Talk, talk, talk

Solution



 

