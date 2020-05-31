Puzzle ACROSS
1 Make a narrow cut in
5 Simon of "Mission: Impossible" films
9 Some Celts
14 Single-consonant car make
15 Single-consonant berry
16 Strongly suggests
17 Communion or confirmation
18 *Bette Davis film on AFI's "100 Years...100 Passions" list
20 Striped gemstone
22 Fare on a stick
23 *What the eye's rods are helpful for
26 Troy sch.
29 Supply-and-demand subj.
30 Less self-sufficient
32 Category
34 "Skip to My ___"
36 Bearded mall temp
37 *Seemingly silly poetry
41 Poke around
42 Pub offering
43 Dead-bolt insert
44 Early photograph
47 Baseball stitching
49 "That's right"
50 *"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer/star
55 Hand-played drum
56 Popular vodka, informally
57 *Mecca for wine lovers
62 Windy City paper, with "The"
63 The same
64 James who sang "Tell Mama"
65 Deadly sin that's a hint to the starred answers' "initials"
66 ___ and cream cheese
67 Thing on a to-do list
68 Fishing spoolDOWN
1 ___ wrap
2 Mario's brother
3 Pet name displayer
4 Get hitched
5 Omelet-making vessel
6 Prefix for "tourism"
7 Stares in amazement
8 Finally relent
9 From the country west of Suriname
10 The "A" of UAE
11 Veggie burger ingredient?
12 Spike with an Oscar
13 Ukr., e.g., once
19 Double-reed instrument
21 Space-saving abbr. in a list
24 Small rodent
25 Aware of
26 Get the suds off
27 Nickname that changes an "r" to a "y'
28 Fidelity plan, for short
31 Astronomers can't directly detect it
32 Concave navel
33 State birds of Minnesota
35 "Queen of the South" channel
38 Story with plants, perhaps
39 Disney snow queen
40 Swerve
41 Place for a 59-Down
45 ___ colada
46 Aerie baby
48 Podcast interruptions
51 Physicist for whom a battery unit was named
52 Michaels of late-night fame
53 Muffuletta morsel
54 Fortune-teller, in old Greece
55 Make muffins, perhaps
57 Snatch
58 It's near Miss.
59 Sow or boar
60 UFO passengers
61 Talk, talk, talk
Solution