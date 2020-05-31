UN to use Liberian president Weah’s coronavirus awareness song

Liberian President George Weah (Photo: Xinhua)



Liberian President George Weah, a former international soccer legend, has released a song to be used by the UN to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus, his office said Saturday.Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure COVID-19 does not spread further.It is not the first time that Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song."The song, 'Let's Stand Together to Fight Corona," will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO's Don't Go Viral Campaign, which they say is aimed at informing and sensitizing communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease," Weah's office said."The organizers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign - including the BBC and France 24.""The Liberian leader was also asked to be the public ambassador of the campaign in order to mobilize innovators and artists across Africa," it said.The song's lyrics list several dos and dont's to keep the virus at bay. Weah's office said he penned it himself.Liberia has 280 declared cases so far and 27 COVID-19 deaths.AFP