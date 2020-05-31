China sends new Earth observation and IoT satellites into space

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/31 17:15:22



Photo: Hao Yutong, Yao Junpeng Photo: Hao Yutong, Yao Junpeng Photo: Hao Yutong, Yao Junpeng

China successfully launched a high-resolution new Earth observation satellite, the Gaofen-9 02, as well as a narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) satellite named Hede-4 into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province at around 4:53 pm on Sunday.



The launch mission was carried out by a Long March-2D rocket, marking the 333rd flight of the Long March carrier rocket family.



The Gaofen-9 02 is an optical remote sensing satellite that is capable of providing photographs with a resolution of less than a meter. It will be used in land survey, urban planning, road network design, agriculture, and disaster relief, and support the construction of the China-proposed



The Hede-4 satellite is developed by the China Head Aerospace Technology Co from Beijing and is tasked with carrying out status collection of global ship naviga-tion and global flights as well as IoT information.



