Carrying a new Gaofen-9 02 high-resolution Earth observation satellite and a Hede-4 Internet of Things satellite, a Long March-2D carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gansu Province on Sunday. The satellites successfully entered their planned orbits at about 4:53 pm Beijing time. Photo: Courtesy of Hao Yutong

